BioWorld - Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Vesper Bio patents new sortilin antagonists

March 27, 2024
No Comments
Vesper Bio ApS has disclosed sortilin (NT3; Gp95) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, hearing loss, inflammation, neurodegeneration, pain, and psychiatric, cardiovascular and renal disorders, among others.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents