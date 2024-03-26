Merck & Co. Inc. is looking to a fast launch for sotatercept, its newly U.S. FDA-approved pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug. The agency cleared the drug, branded Winrevair, under priority review on its March 26 PDUFA date, marking the first in a new class of therapies the company has touted for its potential for disease modification.

Considered one of – if not the most – consequential of Rahway, N.J.-based Merck’s commercial launches for 2024, Winrevair is approved for use as an add-on to background therapy for treating PAH, also known as WHO Group 1, caused by arteries in the lung becoming narrowed, thickened or stiff. Winrevair is given once every three weeks by subcutaneous injection and is indicated to increase exercise capacity, improve WHO functional class and reduce the risk of clinical worsening events.

Pricing for the drug was not immediately disclosed. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review assessed comparative effectiveness and value, reporting in November 2023 that the drug would achieve common thresholds for cost-effectiveness if priced between $18,700 to $36,200 per year.

Described as a rare, severe disease, PAH is estimated to affect about 40,000 people in the U.S. and has been linked to limited physical activity, heart failure and reduced life expectancy. Existing treatments consist of PDE5 inhibitors, soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (sGCs), endothelin receptor agonists and prostacyclins, all of which act primarily as vasodilators and work to slow disease progression. The five-year survival rate, however, remains at roughly 60%, pointing to the need for alternative treatment options.

Merck’s Winrevair, acquired via its $11.5 million buyout of Acceleron Pharma Inc. in September 2021 and the subject of a licensing deal with Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is an activin receptor type IIA-Fc fusion protein believed to work by actually improving cardiopulmonary function in PAH. It’s designed to act as a reverse-remodeling agent aimed at rebalancing the BMP/activin signaling. Mutations in the BMP, or bone morphogenetic protein, receptor type 2, have been identified as factors underlying PAH.

Preclinical testing showed the drug’s ability to reverse pulmonary vessel muscularization and improve indicators of right heart failure. Winrevair gained breakthrough therapy, orphan drug and priority designations from the FDA. In Europe, where the drug is pending review, it has PRIME designation.

“We see sotatercept ramping quickly in class II/III PAH patients, given the suboptimal current [standard of care],” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott in a March 3, 2024, research note, estimating 2024 sales of about $400 million and about $1.5 billion in 2025. Beyond the U.S. and expected European approvals, Schott noted the drug could emerge “as one of Merck’s largest growth drivers,” with multiple opportunities that could increase sales to about $5 billion by 2023, such as developing of an autoinjector to enable at-home self-administration and expanding the label to allow use of sotatercept in later-stage patients, as well as in newly diagnosed patients. Ongoing phase III studies Zenith and Hyperion are testing sotatercept in those populations, respectively, with completions expected in 2025 and 2026.

Stellar findings

FDA approval was based largely on data from the pivotal phase III Stellar trial in which sotatercept was added to background therapy and hit its primary efficacy outcome measure, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in six-minute walk distance (6MWD). Specific data, subsequently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed the mean change from baseline at week 24 was 34.4 meters in the sotatercept group vs. 1 meter in the placebo group. The Hodges-Lehmann estimate of the difference between the two groups was 40.8 meters.

The study, which enrolled 323 patients, also hit eight of nine secondary endpoints, including the proportion of patients achieving multicomponent improvement (defined as improvement in 6MWD as well as in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide levels, and either improvement in WHO functional classification [WHO FC] or maintenance of WHO FC II), along with the outcome measure of time to death or the first occurrence of a clinical worsening event, or time to clinical worsening.

Only the Cognitive/Emotional Impacts domain score of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Symptoms and Impact questionnaire – which was assessed as the ninth and final secondary outcome measure – fell short of statistical significance. Data from the open-label Soteria study added to the findings, showing improvements in clinical measures, including the 6MWD, were maintained at one year.