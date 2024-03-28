BioWorld - Thursday, March 28, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

New ferroptosis inhibitors revealed in Acurex Biosciences patent

March 28, 2024
Acurex Biosciences Corp. has synthesized phenothiazines acting as ferroptosis inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of mitochondrial disease.
