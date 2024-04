Alexion’s Voydeya gets second PNH approval, preps for another

Voydeya (danicopan), from Alexion, Astrazeneca Rare Disease, racked up its second global approval as the U.S. FDA greenlit it as an add-on therapy for treating extravascular hemolysis in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a crowded market with several already approved treatments and more in development.