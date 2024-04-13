BioWorld - Saturday, April 13, 2024
Patents

Use of mixed reality visualization to improve radiotherapy

April 12, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute’s director of Physics, Perry Johnson, has filed for protection of a method for patient posture and alignment using mixed reality (MixR) visualization.
