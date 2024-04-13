BioWorld. Link to homepage.
My Account
Patents
Use of mixed reality visualization to improve radiotherapy
April 12, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
The University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute’s director of Physics, Perry Johnson, has filed for protection of a method for patient posture and alignment using mixed reality (MixR) visualization.
BioWorld MedTech
Cancer
Oncolytic
Imaging
Proton therapy
U.S.
Patents