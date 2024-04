Immuno-oncology

Dual TfR1- and EGFR-targeting KK-2260 has antitumoral activity in EGFR-expressing tumors

The overexpression of transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) has been reported in several cancer types but is also expressed in normal cell types such as erythroblasts. On the other hand, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is highly expressed in epithelial carcinomas.