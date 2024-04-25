BioWorld - Thursday, April 25, 2024
Korea taps into AI, DTx boom with new approvals, investments

April 24, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean med-tech companies Nunaps Co. Ltd. and Share & Service are the latest to clear domestic approvals for digital therapeutics as the government ramps up R&D funding for artificial intelligence-based medical technologies.
