BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Neurotech’s NTI-164 meets endpoints in pediatric autism trial

April 17, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Neurotech International Ltd.’s cannabinoid NTI-164 met the primary and secondary endpoints in a phase II/III trial in children with autism spectrum disorder. The company also reported positive top-line data for Rett syndrome in a phase I/II trial.
