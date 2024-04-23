BioWorld - Tuesday, April 23, 2024
China’s CAR T market comes of age

CAR T pipelines bloom to treat world’s largest cancer population

April 23, 2024
By Tamra Sami, Ruchita Kumar, and Sahil Arora
No Comments
As of Jan. 31, 2024, there were more than 300 CAR T trials registered in China, surpassing the U.S. and becoming the country with the most CAR T therapy clinical trials. Among them, CD19 is the most frequently studied target, according to BioWorld and Cortellis. The rapid evolution of CAR T-cell therapies in China has escalated over the past decade from the start of the first clinical trials in 2013 to the country becoming an established host for CAR T-cell-related trials by 2017, according to Yongxian Hu and researchers from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China. Chinese cell therapy companies – backed by $2.37 billion in funding in 2021 have since significantly increased basic research and trial output for CAR Ts, which was welcomed by large patient demand.
