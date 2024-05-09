Nestle crunch: Seres’ bar for Vowst sales within grasp?

About a year ago, when Seres Therapeutics Inc. won U.S. FDA approval of oral microbiome therapy Vowst (live fecal microbiota spores), the drug – meant to prevent recurrent Clostridium difficile infection – was hailed as first in the space, and launch plans sounded ambitious. In July 2021, Seres inked a deal with Nestlé Health Science SA, of Lutry, Switzerland, to jointly commercialize Vowst in the U.S. and potentially Canada. But shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Seres (NASDAQ:MCRB) closed May 8 at 75 cents, down 36 cents, or 32%, after the firm provided an update on sales, roughly flat quarter over quarter.