BioWorld - Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cancer

Pfizer patents CDK2/4/6 inhibitors for cancer

May 15, 2024
No Comments
Pfizer Inc. has divulged cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2), 4 (CDK4) and 6 (CDK6) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
