Cleerly seeks US Medicare coverage of AI-enabled plaque analysis

June 3, 2024
By Mark McCarty
New York-based Cleerly Labs Inc., petitioned several U.S. Medicare administrative contractors for coverage of the use of the company’s artificial intelligence product for analysis of CT coronary arteries to evaluate the disease burden of plaque.
