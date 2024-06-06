BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Illumina’s spinoff of Grail not necessarily the final chapter

June 5, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The saga of Illumina Inc.’s attempt to reacquire Grail Inc., seems to have come to an end with a capitulation to market regulatory authorities, but Illumina has chosen to spin off Menlo Park, Calif,-based Grail rather than sell the company outright.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Diagnostics FDA FTC