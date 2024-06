Amgen’s inebilizumab succeeds in phase III IgG4-RD trial

Amgen Inc. is looking to position inebilizumab as the first therapeutic specifically for treating immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD), a rare, immune-mediated condition that can affect multiple organs, after yielding what Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger called “exceptional” phase III results.