Rapport syncs up IPO: $136M for CNS campaign

Phase II-stage Rapport Therapeutics Inc. began trading on Nasdaq June 7 under the ticker RAPP after pricing its IPO of 8 million shares at $17 each to raise $136 million, gaining $3.80, or 22.4%, to close its first day at $20.80. With offices in Boston and San Diego, Rapport is developing drugs for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The IPO is expected to close June 10.