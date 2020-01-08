BioWorld - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Tau PET imaging offers the potential to predict the progress of Alzheimer’s disease

January 7, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
Amyloid and tau proteins are both involved in the disease pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. The diagnostic and treatment research focus has long been on amyloid, which has proven almost entirely fruitless after decades of effort. But tau is becoming better understood, as investigational tau imaging agents offer the ability to visualize its presence in the brain.
