Jenavalve snares breakthrough device designation for flagship TAVR device

January 9, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Jenavalve Technology Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has won an FDA breakthrough device designation for its namesake transcatheter aortic valve replacement device, but Jenavalve said it will file for a humanitarian device exemption in the second half of 2020, suggesting that the device won’t be commercially available for at least another year.
