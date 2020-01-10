Jenavalve snares breakthrough device designation for flagship TAVR device

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Jenavalve Technology Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has won an FDA breakthrough device designation for its namesake transcatheter aortic valve replacement device, but Jenavalve said it will file for a humanitarian device exemption in the second half of 2020, suggesting that the device won’t be commercially available for at least another year.