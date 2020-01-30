BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Verily gets second Study Watch FDA clearance as it digs into Irhythm AF collaboration

January 29, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Diabetes is the first med-tech sphere that is coalescing for Verily Life Sciences LLC, but cardiology could be next. The South San Francisco-based business that’s part of Google parent Alphabet Inc. has received a second FDA clearance for its Verily Study Watch as an irregular pulse monitor. After a 2017 debut, it was first cleared by the agency about a year ago for use to take an on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG).
