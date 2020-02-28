BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2020

Livanova teams up with Verily on depression trial

February 27, 2020
By Meg Bryant
London-based Livanova plc has entered a collaboration with Verily Inc., an Alphabet company, to enrich data from its RECOVER trial using tools and analytics developed by Verily. The study, which kicked off last September, is assessing the effectiveness of vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat depression (DTD).
