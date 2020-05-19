Clinical trials still lack diversity, FDA encouraging inclusiveness

Women, black and Hispanic/Latinx participants were underrepresented in pivotal clinical trials for drugs approved from 2007 to 2017, according to a new report by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development. In the pivotal clinical trials, 44.9% of patients were women. Participants who identified as black or of African descent were the most underrepresented participant group, representing 5.4% of participants in clinical trials.