Phantom-limb pain reduced through brain-computer interface training

The vast majority of amputees experience "phantom-limb" sensations that make them feel their missing limb is still part of their body. The cause is still unknown, and 50% to 80% of the cases, the sensations are painful. One theory is that it happens when areas of the brain that used to control the amputated limb remain strongly connected to the mental image of the limb. To weaken this connection, one idea is to train the brain regions that control the intact limb to also control the phantom limb. Takufumi Yanagisawa and his team at Osaka University hypothesized that the key to accomplishing this was to do it unconsciously. "It is very difficult to intentionally activate the part of your brain that controls your right hand without actually thinking about moving that hand," said Yanagisawa. "Instead, we designed a system in which the patients did not even know they were using those parts of their brains." In order to train the brains of patients with phantom-hand pain, the group used a brain-computer-interface. First, they recorded brain activity when patients opened and closed their intact hands and used the pattern of brain activity as a template. Then they continuously recorded brain activity related to the intact hands but asked the patients to try to control a virtual hand with their phantom hand. For half the experiments, this training was real; the recorded brain activity was decoded based on the template and the image of the opening/closing virtual hand was adjusted accordingly. For the other half, the images of the virtual hand were randomly adjusted with no connection to brain activity. The team found that pain was reduced by 30% even on the first day of training and the effect lasted up to five days after training was complete. Importantly, only patients who received real training reported less phantom pain. They also found that after training, the mental image of the phantom hand was weakened in the brain regions that once controlled the amputated hand. The team published their work July 16, 2020, in Neurology.

Anxiety, depression in COVID-19 patients with loss of smell and taste

Depressed mood or anxiety exhibited in COVID-19 patients possibly may be a sign the virus affects the central nervous system, according to an international study led by a University of Cincinnati College of Medicine researcher. These two psychological symptoms were most closely associated with a loss of smell and taste rather than the more severe indicators of the novel coronavirus such as shortness of breath, cough or fever, according to the study. "If you had asked me why would I be depressed or anxious when I am COVID positive, I would say it is because my symptoms are severe and I have shortness of breath or I can't breathe or I have symptoms such as cough or high fever," said Ahmad Sedaghat, an associate professor at the University of Cincinnati. "None of these symptoms that portended morbidity or mortality was associated with how depressed or anxious these patients were. The only element of COVID-19 that was associated with depressed mood and anxiety was the severity of patients' loss of smell and taste. This is an unexpected and shocking result." Sedaghat conducted a prospective, cross-sectional telephone questionnaire study that examined characteristics and symptoms of 114 patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 over a six-week period at Kantonsspital Aarau in Aarau, Switzerland. Severity of the loss of smell or taste, nasal obstruction, excessive mucus production, fever, cough and shortness of breath during COVID-19 were assessed. Findings showed 47.4% of participants reported at least several days of depressed mood per week, while 21.1% reported depressed mood nearly every day. In terms of severity, 44.7% of participants reported expressing mild anxiety and 10.5% reported severe anxiety. "The unexpected finding that the potentially least worrisome symptoms of COVID-19 may be causing the greatest degree of psychological distress could potentially tell us something about the disease," said Sedaghat. "We think our findings suggest the possibility that psychological distress in the form of depressed mood or anxiety may reflect the penetration of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the central nervous system." The researchers reported their findings July 2, 2020, in The Laryngoscope.

HBOT improves cognitive function of older adults

The Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center, together with the Sackler School of Medicine and Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University, reported that a peer-reviewed study has demonstrated that hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) can significantly enhance the cognitive performance of healthy older adults. During HBOT, the patient breaths in pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber where the air pressure is increased to twice that of normal air. This process increases oxygen solubility in the blood that travels throughout the body and has been found to have regenerative effects in previous studies. "The occlusion of small blood vessels, similar to the occlusions which may develop in the pipes of an 'aging' home, is a dominant element in the human aging process. This led us to speculate that HBOT may affect brain performance of the aging population," said lead researcher Shai Efrati. "We found that HBOT induced a significant increase in brain blood flow, which correlated with cognitive improvement, confirming our theory." The main areas of improvement were attention, information processing speed, and executive function, in addition to the global cognitive function, all of which typically decline with age. Moreover, there was a significant correlation between the cognitive changes and improved cerebral blood flow in specific brain locations. The study was published July 15, 2020, in the journal Aging.