Sleep quality linked to onset, progression of Alzheimer's

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have found a way to estimate, with some degree of accuracy, a time frame for when Alzheimer's disease is most likely to strike in a person's lifetime. In a study published Sept. 3, 2020, in the journal Current Biology, the researchers matched the overnight sleep quality of 32 healthy older adults against the buildup in their brains of beta-amyloid, a key player in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's. Their findings show that the study participants who started out experiencing more fragmented sleep and less non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) slow-wave sleep were most likely to show an increase in beta-amyloid over the course of the study. Although all participants remained healthy throughout the study period, the trajectory of their beta-amyloid growth correlated with baseline sleep quality. The researchers were able to forecast the increase in beta-amyloid plaques, which are thought to mark the beginning of Alzheimer's. "Rather than waiting for someone to develop dementia many years down the road, we are able to assess how sleep quality predicts changes in beta-amyloid plaques across multiple timepoints. In doing so, we can measure how quickly this toxic protein accumulates in the brain over time, which can indicate the beginning of Alzheimer's disease," said Joseph Winer, lead author of the study.

Using magnetic resonance elastography to detect epilepsy

A recent study used magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) to compare the stiffness of the hippocampus in patients who have epilepsy with healthy individuals. The technique, which uses a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner and a vibrating pillow, can improve the detection and characterization of the disease. “The structural changes in the brain, in response to seizures, causes the death of neurons and the formation of scar tissue,” said Graham Huesmann, a neurologist and research assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “By the time we see any changes on the MRI, the disease is pretty advanced. We wanted to detect these changes earlier using MRE.” The researchers were able to send vibrations into the brain to see how responsive the tissue was to movement. They found that patients with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) had a higher hippocampal stiffness ratio than the comparison group. Additionally, hippocampal stiffness ratio, when added to volume ratio – an established MTLE biomarker – significantly improved the ability to differentiate the two groups. These findings were published June 16, 2020, in NeuroImage: Clinical. Early detection of changes in tissue composition and organization is critical for the disease, especially because it causes very mild symptoms in the beginning stages. “It starts with a feeling of déjà vu, which becomes more common as the disease progresses. Eventually it develops into a form that is medication resistant,” Huesmann said. “MRE allows us to detect these changes earlier affording us the opportunity to change the course of treatment.”

How can hearing loss cause dementia?

Scientists have developed a new theory as to how hearing loss may cause dementia and believe that tackling this sensory impairment early may help to prevent the disease. A team at Newcastle University, U.K., considered three key aspects to explain how a disorder of the ear can lead to Alzheimer's disease: a common underlying cause for hearing loss and dementia; lack of sound-related input leading to brain shrinking; and cognitive impairment resulting in people having to engage more brain resources to compensate for hearing loss, which then become unavailable for other tasks. In a paper published in the journal Neuron, the team propose a new angle that focuses on the memory centers deep in the temporal lobe. Their recent work indicates that this part of the brain, typically associated with long-term memory for places and events, is also involved in short-term storage and manipulation of auditory information. They provide explanations for how changes in brain activity due to hearing loss might directly promote the presence of abnormal proteins that cause Alzheimer's disease, therefore triggering the disease. The experts developed the theory by bringing together findings from a variety of human studies and animal models. Future work will continue to look at this area.