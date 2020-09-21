Gilead Sciences Inc.’s recent decision to acquire Immunomedics Inc. looks even smarter now in light of the full data in a phase III study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) released at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) over the weekend.

The confirmatory phase III Ascent study showed Trodelvy significantly extended overall survival and improved overall response rate (ORR) and clinical benefit rate (CBR) compared to standard single-agent chemotherapy in brain metastases-negative patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who had previously received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease.

On Sept. 14, in Gilead’s largest-ever acquisition and potentially the fifth biggest biotech M&A ever, the company said it would buy Immunomedics for $21 billion. The purchase brings Trodelvy into the Gilead fold, strengthening the company’s growing oncology portfolio. Trodelvy is a trophoblast antigen2-directed antibody-drug conjugate that received the FDA’s accelerated approval in April for treating triple-negative breast cancer in patients who have undergone at least two prior therapies. It is the first ADC approved specifically in the indication and the first anti-Trop-2 ADC to reach patients.

Patients in the Ascent study showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival with a median of 12.1 months (95% confidence interval (CI), 10.7-14) vs. 6.7 months (95% CI, 5.8-7.7) for chemotherapy, with a hazard ratio of 0.48 (95% CI, 0.38-0.59; p<0.0001).

Trodelvy also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in ORR (35%) and CBR (45%) compared to chemotherapy (5% and 9%, respectively). Ten complete responses were observed (4%) in the Trodelvy arm compared with two (1%) in the control group.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey C. Porges wrote Sept. 21 that he was “particularly impressed by the strong” Ascent data, which “beat our expectations.” Since the previously disclosed median progression-free survival of 5.6 months is significantly higher than would be expected from any of the existing third-line chemotherapy options, “we expect broad adoption of Trodelvy” in the third-line triple-negative breast cancer patient population and “likely some usage” in the second line,” he added.

Hope Rugo, professor of medicine, UCSF

Hope Rugo, principal investigator for Immunomedics’ ongoing phase III study in HER-positive HER2-negative breast cancer, TROPiCS-02, said on a Sept. 19 conference call that physicians are likely to use the drug in the second-line setting “if we can buy insurance approval, simply because when you're seeing such a great outcome and you really know that your other therapies are more toxic and don't work as well, it's nice to give it earlier. We use often in the second-line setting gemcitabine and carboplatin or carboplatin or gemcitabine, but all of those impact bone marrow reserve. So I am certain that as we move this drug earlier, we're going to see less neutropenia, which just makes it easier for patients.”

Rugo, a professor of medicine and director of the Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education at the University of California San Francisco’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, also said she is surprised the patients in the study who had received a median of four prior cancer regimens tolerated the treatment “so very well.”

Also at ESMO, Immunomedics presented positive results from the first cohort of its pivotal phase II study of Trodelvy in metastatic urothelial cancer. Trodelvy hit a 27% ORR and a 5.9-month median duration of response in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

Those findings confirmed interim findings and prior phase I/II study results showing Trodelvy prompting significant activity and finding it safe in patients with heavily pretreated mUC who progressed on both platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

SVB Leerink’s Porges was a little less enthusiastic about the bladder cancer trial data than the Ascent data. While Gilead previously argued that Trodelvy would be differentiated by its safety profile, he wrote that the significant neutropenia in that setting (34% grade 3 or 4) will also limit its use. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), the Nectin-4 targeted ADC from Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc. and Seattle Genetics, of Bothell, Wash., approved in late 2019 for metastatic urothelial cancer, has shown 73% of grade 3 or 4 adverse events, with the most common being rash, diarrhea and fatigue.

“This suggests to us that in the smaller [urothelial cancer] indication, Trodelvy is likely to get less adoption than Padcev, or to be used as an even later line treatment,” Porges added.

Morris Plains, N.J.-based Immunomedics’ stock (NASDAQ:IMMU) barely budged Sept. 21, with shares closing down less than one percentage point at $85.41 each.