DUBLIN – Afimmune Ltd. is starting a phase IIb trial of a bioactive lipid, epeleuton, in patients with high triglycerides and type 2 diabetes, in an effort to confirm prospective observations already seen in a phase IIa study.

The study will enroll 240 patients with baseline fasting triglyceride levels between 200 mg/dL and 750 mg/dL (at each of two screening visits) and baseline glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels between 7.5% and 9.5%. The trial, which is recruiting patients in Germany, Israel, Latvia, Switzerland and the U.S., will have a combined endpoint of decline in triglyceride levels after 16 weeks and change in HbA1c after 26 weeks. The data, which are expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2021, should give a steer on whether or not this second-generation fatty acid drug has potential in the broad metabolic syndrome space.

John Climax, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Afimmune

Epeleuton is a synthetic prodrug of an endogenous metabolite of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). The program has distinct echoes of another program with Dublin origins. Amarin Corp. plc has created a valuable franchise in cardiovascular health from Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), a highly purified ethyl ester of EPA, a constituent of fish oil. The parallel is not coincidental. John Climax, Afimmune’s co-founder, chairman and CEO, was an early investor in Amarin. He is best known as a co-founder of the Dublin-based CRO Icon plc – he was either CEO or chairman of that company for 20 years – but lipid research has long been his main scientific passion.

“I’ve been involved in the lipid area for many, many years, even before Amarin appeared on the scene,” he told BioWorld. After stepping away from his management duties at Icon – where he remains a board director – he resumed his focus on the area. “We started in 2010 and by 2012 we had about six compounds, of which I believe three are in the clinic,” he said. Omega-6-based compounds have been placed under the banner of a sister firm, DS Biopharma Ltd., while Afimmune is focused on omega-3-based compounds. Climax and his Icon co-founder, Ronan Lambe, are the sole investors in the two companies. “The management team is exactly the same.”

Epeleuton was previously studied in 96 patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who had high (25-40) body mass index; 27% of the participants had type 2 diabetes. The participants were randomized to receive either a low dose (1 g/day) or a high dose (2 g/day) of drug, or placebo. Although epeleuton failed to demonstrate effects on liver enzyme elevations or liver stiffness, the primary endpoints of the study, it had effects on triglycerides, HbA1c, plasma glucose and inflammatory markers. After 16 weeks, mean triglyceride reduction was 4.6% (p=0.016 vs. placebo, p=0.94 vs. baseline) in the low-dose group and 13.9% (p=0.0001 vs. placebo; p=0.017 vs. baseline) in the high-dose group, whereas levels in the control group rose by 24.1% (p=0.008) during the same period. For those on high-dose epeleuton, who had baseline HbA1c of 6.3%±1.3%, the mean HbA1c reduction was 0.4% (p=0.026), but among those (n=26) whose baseline blood glucose levels were >6.5%, the mean reduction was 1.1% (p=0.047). “To date, I can’t recall any compound that has shown that much of an effect,” Climax said.

The corresponding author on the study was Deepak Bhatt, of Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, who was also the principal investigator on the large-scale Reduce-IT outcomes study, which led to a cardiovascular risk reduction label addition for Vascepa late last year. The drug had originally received FDA approval in 2012 for the more narrow indication of reducing severe hypertriglyceridemia. “We also have an opportunity to go for the same indication,” Climax said. All going well, the company could be ready for an NDA filing by 2024 and could then further build out the franchise with additional data.

How epeleuton actually works is not fully clear. Human mechanistic studies are underway, and data are expected in the second half of next year. “We could always do the mechanistic work in animals but the data is not worth the paper it’s written on,” Climax said. As a CRO veteran, he is skeptical of the value of animal studies. “Phase IIa and IIb are where you get to know your drug,” he said.

Epeleuton – which is a new chemical entity – is a different drug from Vascepa, although they may share similar downstream effects. “These metabolites are in the body, but they’re present in very minute quantities,” Climax said. “We were the first to make it – it’s not easy to make.” That may offer it a better defense against generic challengers, who recently prevailed in a patent dispute with Amarin. An appeal is now in preparation. Afimmune has manufacturing, use and composition patents for epeleuton. “From that point of view, we are less likely to be challenged by generics, whereas EPA has been in drugstores for a very long time,” he said.