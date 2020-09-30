Sentiar Inc. received U.S. FDA clearance for its holographic guidance system, known as Commandep, for use in cardiac ablation procedures. The system allows electrophysiologists (EPs) to visualize 3D electroanatomic models in real-time, using augmented reality (AR), to seamlessly navigate invasive procedures.

The Commandep is comprised of a wearable headset, proprietary software, connectivity hub and a spectator display. The current headset is the Microsoft Hololens heads up display.

“The Commandep is intended for use as a medical imaging system that allows the review, analysis, communication and media interchange of multidimensional digital images. It is also intended for intraprocedural use,” Berk Tas, Sentiar’s CEO, told BioWorld.

The system is indicated for use in electrophysiology procedures to assist the clinical in visualization of the heart electroanatomic data.

In a clinical trial, the Commandep system outperformed standard visualization tools in cardiac ablation procedures.

Physicians were asked to perform a guided study by targeting specific points in the patient’s anatomy using Commandep. The study was repeated using standard visualization tools. In all, investigators collected 150 navigation points within 16 patients using the AR-powered tool. Use of Commandep was associated with a 44% reduction in mean navigation error and a 51% decline in variability.

Sentiar has identified several sites in the U.S. for initial rollout of the holographic guidance system and will be working with strategic partners on deployments, Tas said. “Europe will follow soon.”

Washington University spinout

Based in St. Louis, Sentiar was spun out of Washington University in June 2017 by an electrophysiologist, Jennifer Silva, and an engineering professor, Jonathan Silva. Rounding out the founding team was Michael Southworth, an electrophysicist with experience in 3D computer vision exploitation of sensor data.

Jennifer Silva currently serves as chief medical officer of Sentiar, while Jonathan Silva is its chief technology officer. Rounding out the founding team is electrophysicist Michael Southworth, who leads product development. Tas joined the startup in May 2019.

The company was awarded a $2.2 million grant from NIH in February 2018 to advance its augmented reality platform. It has raised an additional $2.2 million in equity financing and is engaged in a active funding round now. The proceeds from this latest round will be used to support commercialization of Commandep, add new features to the platform and further the development of a second product, Tas said. Details about that product are still under wraps.

The Commandep platform is focused on electrophysiology applications, including cardiac ablation, but Tas said the company’s pipeline includes products that address other clinical uses.

“We see opportunities in all interventional procedures – in oncology, neurology, pain management, ENT” and more, he said. “We have new products in development and will be sharing them in the near future.”

Since its founding three years ago, Sentiar “has been on an incredible cadence of milestone delivery,” Tas added. “We have successfully hit all of our milestones to get to this point with very little capital.”

AR gaining momentum

Sentiar is one in a growing field of companies looking to leverage AR in health care. In May, Irvine, Calif.-based startup Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC unveiled new technology to improve visualization during surgical procedures. The OR-Bot Surgery Visualization Theatre combines AR, virtual reality and both human- and robot-controlled arms to enable surgeons to perform exacting procedures without ever looking away from the patient. The company says its device, which is not yet FDA-cleared, is suited for a range of surgeries, including ophthalmic, ear, nose and throat, vascular, neuro, cardiac and neck, and back and spine.

In December, the FDA cleared two AR-powered products. Augmedics Inc.’s Xvision Spine system was the first AR product to get the agency’s nod for guided surgery. That same month, Orthogrid Systems Inc. gained clearance for a trauma application for its intraoperable Phantommsk platform. The application, which is indicated for orthopedic trauma cases, help surgeons align bone fractures and improve intraoperative efficiencies using artificial intelligence-trained and AR-based decision support and assistance in positioning surgical instruments.

Meanwhile, Mojo Vision Inc. scored an FDA breakthrough designation for its Mojo Lens, a first-of-a-kind AR technology that combines a traditional contact lens form factor with an internal, electronic structure that gives it “smart” capabilities.”