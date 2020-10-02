An international research team has identified a bacterial/viral combination more likely to be present in children with postinfectious hydrocephalus.

By sequencing samples from 100 infants, about two-thirds of whom had postinfectious hydrocephalus while the remaining third had noninfectious hydrocephalus, the researchers showed that infection with a specific strain of the bacterium Paenibacillus, together with frequent cytomegalovirus (CMV) co-infection, was associated specifically with postinfectious hydrocephalus.

The findings, which were published in the Sept. 30, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine, could lead to a way to treat or prevent hydrocephalus, at least in the specific region where the researchers identified the combination.

But “from a medical perspective, the technology we use is the biggest take-home message,” Steven Schiff told BioWorld.

That technology could allow broader identification of infectious agents that are responsible for postinfectious hydrocephalus across different regions.

Schiff is the Brush Chair Professor of Engineering and professor of engineering science and mechanics, neurosurgery and physics at Pennsylvania State University, and the senior author of the paper.

Currently, he said, “we still lose something upward of a million infants” to neonatal infection annually, most of them in the developing world.

Babies who survive a severe neonatal infection can develop hydrocephalus. There are more than 150,000 cases of such postinfectious hydrocephalus annually, most of them in low- and middle-income countries (LIMCs).

In high-income countries, hydrocephalus is more often non-postinfectious and due to brain bleeds in premature infants. In both types, an inflammatory reaction ultimately leads to calcified abscesses and, from there, to fluid buildup in the brain.

Afflicted children, Schiff said, need “a lifetime of brain surgery to keep them going,” repeatedly draining fluid buildup.

Microbial dark matter

A key challenge for preventing the serious consequences of postinfectious hydrocephalus is that in many cases, it is not clear what the actual causative organism is.

“The vast majority of these organisms are currently uncharacterized,” Schiff said. And “we can’t fight enemies… that we haven’t identified.”

What is clear, however, is that those organisms differ from place to place.

In the U.S. and Europe, for example, group B streptococci (GBS) are a major cause of postinfectious hydrocephalus.

But “we hardly ever see [GBS] in Africa. We have one case in this paper,” Schiff said.

What was causing the African cases, though, had remained stubbornly mysterious through multiple attempts at culturing the causal organism – part of what Schiff has called “microbial dark matter” of pathogens that are difficult to culture with current methods. Which is to say, most of them.

Schiff and his team approached the problem by sequencing blood and cerebrospinal fluid from hydrocephalic infants at the CURE Children’s Hospital in Mbale, Uganda, looking for bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic culprits.

They found Paenibacilli in 60% of children with postinfection hydrocephalus, but only about 5%, or 2 out of 36, infants with hydrocephalus due to other causes. Many of the children infected with Paenibacilli were co-infected with cytomegalovirus.

The team succeeded in culturing the Paenibacilli strain, which they named P. thiaminolyticus Mbale. Animal experiments showed that compared to other Paenibacilli strains, P. thiaminolyticus Mbale was highly virulent, killing mice on injection.

Schiff does not expect that sequencing will become a point-of-care strategy to identify causal organisms. “In impoverished areas of the world, you’re not going to have the newest technology,” he said.

Instead, he said, once frequent causal organisms are identified for a given area, a better understanding of their ecology could allow doctors to assess whether an infant is at high risk of being infected with a hydrocephalus-causing agent.

When a potentially infected infant arrives at the hospital, “it’s medical emergency,” Schiff said. P. thiaminolyticus Mbale “looks pretty sensitive to antibiotics – but you don’t want to try to get antibiotic into calcified brain abscesses,” Schiff said. “By the time you’ve gotten there, you’ve lost a lot of ground.”

Instead, a good understanding of the bacterial niche could allow doctors to assess risk based on where an infant lives, and when they got sick.

The sequence of P. thiaminolyticus Mbale suggests it is probably a soil-dwelling bacterium, but it might also be in the water, or have an animal reservoir.

“It looks rainfall-dependent,” Schiff said. “We see our wards fill up when the rains come in” – an observation that has led to a collaboration with “a fabulous team of meteorologists” to take a more fine-grained look at the relationship between rainfall and illness in individual villages.

For drug discovery, since hydrocephalus is the consequence an inflammatory reaction, and reducing that inflammation could be an effective prevention strategy. Schiff said the team is “also looking in great detail at that inflammatory reaction, because that will give you the drug targets you need to block inflammation without impairing ability to fight infection.”