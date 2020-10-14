Axon Therapies Inc. has developed an ablation system and method that treats the underlying problems in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), with an eye toward improving their quality of life.

HFpEF, also called diastolic heart failure, occurs when the left ventricle doesn’t fill with blood properly during the diastolic filling phase. Often this happens because the left ventricle muscle becomes stiff with age. HFpEF accounts for more than 50% of all heart failure cases and is associated with high morbidity and mortality.

HFpEF is considered to be the greatest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine today because of a lack of effective treatments, Axon Therapies CEO Howard Levin told BioWorld. The condition is under-recognized, and, until recently, the mechanism was not well understood.

“We found out more recently that not only do you have the filling issue in the heart, but you have an inappropriate shift from a storage pool of blood into the central pool of blood,” he said.

“That inappropriate shift causes pressure to rise in the veins, the lungs and the heart, and when it exceeds a certain level, people stop exercising, and that is a big problem in terms of exercise and daily living.

“There are currently no therapies that treat this. Therapies that treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction do not work in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, because it has a different cause. The therapy is primarily limited to the use of diuretics to reduce the volume of fluid in the body.

“We treat the symptoms with diuretics, but we don’t go after the main problem, which is this inappropriate shift of fluid in the body.”

Interatrial shunt devices have attempted to treat the symptoms of HFpEF by reducing pressure, but “they can cause problems by overloading the venous side because they put a hole between the two chambers of the heart,” Levin said.

To solve the problem, Axon has developed a neuromodulation approach using splanchnic ablation for volume management (SAVM) with its Satera ablation device. The device enables selective venodilation of the splanchnic bed.

How it works

“Through a catheter-based procedure in the leg, we disrupt a nerve that controls the main reservoir in the body where fluid is stored called the splanchnic bed, or the splanchnic vascular circulation. By disrupting this nerve, we’re reducing the amount of gain, so we’re making the reservoir bigger and more capable of handling fluid,” explained Zoar Engelman, chief scientific officer of Coridea, the incubator company that spun out Axon Therapies.

During the procedure, the right greater splanchnic nerve is ablated, and signals to the hyperactive sympathetic nervous system are disrupted, which allows the body to restore normal volume balance, stop disease progression and improve symptoms.

The single treatment is performed in less than an hour and is an outpatient procedure. Patients immediately begin to feel the effects as the body adapts to a lower sympathetic drive, and over time patients can take advantage of this additional capacity, Engelman said.

Sanjiv Shah, who started the first dedicated clinical program for HFpEF at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, presented the results of Axon Therapies’ first-in-human study during the recent Heart Failure Society of America meeting.

“As physicians, we are often limited in our ability to adequately decongest heart failure patients and prevent excessive increases in pressure during exertion,” Shah said. “Although research has shown that inappropriate volume redistribution is a major contributor to functional limitations and outcomes, no interventions targeting this mechanism has existed until now,” he said.

First-in-human study results

For the study, 11 patients with HFpEF were treated with Axon’s Satera ablation system, and Shah presented one- and three-month follow-up data post-procedure. Endpoints included a composite safety index, New York Heart Association (NYHA) Heart Failure classification, Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) score and a six-minute walk test.

The study achieved procedural success in all 11 HFpEF patients with no device or procedure-related serious adverse events. There was significant improvement in NYHA classification (p<0.05) at both one- and three-month follow-up, and there was significant improvement in KCCQ score (p<0.05) at both one-month (43 vs. 64) and three-month (43 vs. 79) follow-up.

Significant improvement was also demonstrated in the six-minute walk test (p<0.05) at both one-month (293 vs. 342 meters) and three-month (293 vs. 347 meters) follow-up. There was a significant reduction in NT-pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) (p<0.05) at three months (1,292 vs. 627 pg/mL) follow-up. NT-proBNP is a novel indicator for diagnosing heart failure and is being used in routine tests in emergency rooms, according to the NIH.

Following these initial positive results, Axon will enroll 80 patients at up to 20 international sites in the REBALANCE-HF IDE trial in early 2021. The study is a prospective, randomized, sham-controlled, double-blinded feasibility trial to assess safety and efficacy of the Satera ablation system in patients with HFpEF.

“We are initially focusing on the underserved HFpEF patient population, but believe SAVM, with the Satera ablation system, may have applications for all heart failure patients in the future,” Levin said.

Founded in 2014, Axon is a private, venture-backed company headquartered in New York. It received $15 million in series A funding from Action Potential Venture Corp, (an arm of Glaxosmithkline plc), Deerfield and a strategic partner.

Coridea is an incubator that has spun out 10 med-tech companies that have returned $1.2 billion to investors, said Levin, who is also Coridea’s managing director.