Software developed to objectively calculate white matter hyperintensities

A new tool for analyzing tissue damage seen on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans can detect with more than 70% accuracy early signs of cognitive decline, according to research published online Oct. 27, 2020, in Academic Radiology. The findings by imaging specialists at NYU Grossman School of Medicine center on small bright spots on scans called white matter hyperintensities. Increased numbers and size of the intense-white spots seen on the mostly gray images of the brain have been linked to memory loss and emotional problems, especially as people age. The spots represent fluid-filled holes in the brain, lesions that are believed to develop from the breakdown of blood vessels that nourish nerve cells. Current methods for grading white matter lesions rely on the "trained eye," researchers say, using an imprecise three-point scale. The new tool was developed to provide a uniform, objective method for calculating the spots’ volume and location in the brain. Using the latest MRI techniques for accurate mapping of the brain’s surface, the team then used computer software to calculate the precise position and volume measurements for all observed white matter lesions. Specifically, they tabulated volumes, based on each lesion’s distance from both side surfaces of the brain, with normal ranges between 0 milliliters (no lesions seen) and 60 milliliters (some lesions). Volumes greater than 100 milliliters indicated severe disease. “Our new calculator for properly sizing white matter hyperintensities, which we call bilateral distancing, offers radiologists and other clinicians an additional standardized test for assessing these lesions in the brain, well before severe dementia or stroke damage,” said study senior investigator Yulin Ge.

CSF biomarkers point to underlying cause of neural damage in COVID-19

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg reported that it is probably the immune response to, rather than the virus itself, that causes sudden confusion and other symptoms from the nervous system in some patients with COVID-19. In a study published Oct. 1, 2020, in Neurology, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples were taken from six hospitalized patients in Sweden with moderate or severe COVID-19 and signs of brain impairment. The samples were analyzed for biomarkers that reflect how the brain is reacting to infections. Every patient exhibited markedly elevated levels of the inflammation (immune activation) markers neopterin and beta-2-microglobulin, suggesting substantial activation of the brain’s immune cells. In two cases, an increase in the protein neurofilament light, a marker that is sensitive to nerve-cell damage, also was seen. On the other hand, no impact was observed on markers for damage to the blood-brain barrier, local antibody production or a raised white blood-cell count, which are otherwise common in virus infections in the central nervous system. As for proof of actual SARS-CoV-2 invasion, the results from the analysis were uncertain, but most indications are that no virus was present in the CSF, at least not to any significant degree.

Scientists discover how cryptochrome mutation leads to sleep disorder

A new study by researchers at the University of California – Santa Cruz shows how a genetic mutation throws off the timing of the biological clock, causing a common sleep syndrome called delayed sleep phase disorder. The new findings, published Oct. 26, 2020, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveal the molecular mechanisms involved and point the way toward potential treatments. “This mutation has dramatic effects on people’s sleep patterns, so it’s exciting to identify a concrete mechanism in the biological clock that links the biochemistry of this protein to the control of human sleep behavior,” said corresponding author Carrie Partch. The mutation, which was discovered in 2017, affects a protein called cryptochrome, one of four main clock proteins. Two of the clock proteins (CLOCK and BMAL1) form a complex that turns on the genes for the other two (period and cryptochrome), which then combine to repress the activity of the first pair, starting the cycle again. This feedback loop is the central mechanism of the biological clock, driving daily fluctuations in gene activity and protein levels throughout the body. The cryptochrome mutation causes a small segment on the “tail” of the protein to get left out, and Partch’s lab found that this changes how tightly cryptochrome binds to the CLOCK:BMAL1 complex. The binding of these protein complexes involves a pocket where the missing tail segment normally competes. “How tightly the complex partners bind to this pocket determines how quickly the clock runs,” Partch said. “This tells us we should be looking for drugs that bind to that pocket and can serve the same purpose as the cryptochrome tail.” Partch’s lab now is conducting screening assays to identify molecules that bind to the pocket in the clock’s molecular complex.

Physical labor significantly increases the risk of dementia

A new study from the University of Copenhagen shows that people doing hard physical work have a 55% higher risk of developing dementia than those doing sedentary work. The figures have been adjusted for lifestyle factors and lifetime, among other things. The findings were published Oct. 10, 2020, in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports. The consensus has been that physical activity normally reduces the risk of dementia, however, this study found the type of activity makes a difference. According to Kirsten Nabe-Nielsen, corresponding author, previous studies have suggested that hard physical work may have a negative effect on the heart blood circulation and thus also on the blood supply to the brain. But this is the first study to provide evidence that hard physical work was associated with a higher risk of dementia. The study is based on data from the Copenhagen Male Study, which included 4,721 Danish men, who back in the 1970s reported data on the type of work they did daily. Compared with participants with sedentary jobs, participants with a high level of occupational physical activity (OPA) reported more leisure‐time physical activity, less psychological stress, and they had a lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure. At the same time, participants with a high level of OPA were more frequently smokers, consumed more alcohol and had a higher body mass index. Cumulative incidence of dementia was higher among participants who had a high level of OPA, in terms of heavy physical work, particularly in the age‐range 60‐70 years and after the age of 80 years.