Apogee in CMV? Hookipa vaccine seen worthy in interim phase II

New York-based Hookipa Pharma Inc.’s positive interim data from a phase II study with what could become the first approved cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine, HB-101, lifted shares (NASDAQ:HOOK) to a high of $13.25 early in the day but the price leveled off later to close Nov. 30 at $11.60.