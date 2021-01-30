BioWorld - Saturday, January 30, 2021
BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for Jan. 29, 2021

Jan. 29, 2021
By Andrea Applegate and Anette Breindl
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Genetic analysis of symptoms yields new insights into PTSD; AI used to predict schizophrenia in relatives of patients; Growth factors linked to lysosomes, Parkinson’s risk; Study links ALS gene to tumor suppressor, transcription changes.
