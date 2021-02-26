In the public mind, fat and unhealthy are more or less synonymous. But reality is more complicated, as reality often is.

Even among individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher, somewhere between 15% and 45% have metabolism typical of much lower-weight individuals. And 5-30% of normal-weight individuals show an adverse cardiometabolic risk profile that is typically seen in obesity.

"When we do these large studies, we do one measure of obesity – a BMI over 30," Ruth Loos told BioWorld Science. "We don't account for the fact that there is a lot of heterogeneity."

BMI, she added, "is a blunt measure. Not everyone with a high BMI has the same risk, or the same causes of obesity."

With the development of polygenic risk scores, it is possible to "quantify a person's genetic susceptibility [to obesity] basically at birth," she said. "But that does not mean you are at risk for cardiometabolic disease... Maybe I'm at risk of gaining weight, but when I think of my cardiometabolic health, it's not as dangerous as it would be for someone else."

In the February 22, 2021, issue of Nature Metabolism, Loos, who is a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine, reported on genetic factors that mitigated the risks of high weight, effectively decoupling fat from disease.

A previous study by Loos and her colleagues had identified a variant near the gene IRS1 associated with increased fatness but lower type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and blood pressure.

There have been other studies that have pointed to biological causes for a disconnect between fat and disease, and with technology advances, "we can now... more freely search the whole genome, instead of starting with the known biology," Loos said.

The team conducted a meta-analysis of 11 publicly available genome-wide association studies (GWAS) whose individual sizes ranged from just over 50,000 to just under 340,000. Most of the participants were of European ancestry, which, Loos said, is "definitely a knowledge gap that we need to study," as the relationship between fatness and cardiometabolic health may be very different in South Asian and African ancestry populations.

The individual studies looked at three different traits that measured fatness, and eight metabolic measures, including cholesterol and triglyceride levels, fasting insulin and glucose, and type 2 diabetes.

Loos and her team looked for loci that were associated both with increased fatness, and beneficial effects on one or more of the metabolic traits. They identified 62 such loci.

Beyond basic insights into the relationship between fat and health, and the limits of that relationship, some of the genes might be targets for glucose or lipid-lowering drugs, though Loos cautioned that "it's a very long way" from a gene to a drug target, let alone an approved drug.

Still, one of the genes the team identified was PPAR-gamma, which is a target of thiazolidinediones, a class of diabetes drugs. PPAR-gamma works by redistributing fat, as does IRS1, which Loos and her colleagues had identified in their earlier work. Other genes that popped up in the analysis had a variety of functions including glucose and insulin signaling, browning of white fat, energy expenditure and inflammation.

Roughly three quarters of the loci showed beneficial effects on only one or a few cardiometabolic traits, but some variants were broadly associated with improved cardiometabolism, as well as increased fatness. "That was not what I expected, but now that we found it, it does make sense," Loos said. "These may be the genes that point to a more specific biology."