Ascletis joins Madrigal and Viking in global race for THR-β agonist for NASH

Liver disease specialist Ascletis Pharma Inc. said its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-focused subsidiary, Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., will start global development of its oral THR-β agonist, ASC-41, after it obtained an IND approval from the FDA based on positive phase I data generated in China.