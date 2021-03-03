BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Century closes $160M series C round as first programs edge toward trials

March 3, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
Century Therapeutics Inc. raised $160 million in a series C round to progress its preclinical pipeline of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer, which are derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and to expand its operational, laboratory and production facilities across several locations.
