Larimar’s financing and FA program take a hit

The brakes have now been pumped twice at Larimar Therapeutics Inc. as the FDA placed a clinical hold on its CTI-1601 Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) clinical program, and the company won’t close on a planned $95 million private placement financing. Larimar’s stock (NASDAQ:LRMR) took a battering May 26 as shares slumped 33.46% to close at $8.99.