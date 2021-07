Oncopeptides stock drops as FDA places partial hold on melflufen after trial data snafu

DUBLIN – Shares in Oncopeptides AB dropped 26% July 8 on news that the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on a raft of trials involving its newly approved multiple myeloma drug Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide; melflufen), following a bizarre incident involving the incomplete handover to an independent review committee of data from a phase III head-to-head trial in myeloma, which had pitted melflufen against Pomalyst (pomalidomide).