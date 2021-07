Dueling CMOs, Aduhelm takes it on the nose in CTAF session

Members of the California Technology Assessment Forum (CTAF), an independent appraisal committee of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), discussed – and voted on – the safety vs. efficacy and other aspects of Biogen Inc.’s embattled Aduhelm (aducanumab), the amyloid beta-targeting therapy recently approved for Alzheimer’s disease. It didn’t go well for Biogen.