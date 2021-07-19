BioWorld - Monday, July 19, 2021
FDA awards Kadmon its first approved therapy

July 19, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Six weeks ahead of its PDUFA date, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s NDA for Rezurock (belumosudil) has been approved to treat chronic graft-vs.-host disease. The selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, a daily treatment for patients 12 and older after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, is the New York-based company’s first approved therapy. The approval was based on results from the randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial KD025-213. In results from a phase III study released in May 2020, belumosudil reported clinically meaningful and statistically significant overall response rates of 73% with 200 mg once daily (p<0.0001) and 74% with 200 mg twice daily (p<0.0001).
