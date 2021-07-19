FDA awards Kadmon its first approved therapy

Six weeks ahead of its PDUFA date, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s NDA for Rezurock (belumosudil) has been approved to treat chronic graft-vs.-host disease. The selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, a daily treatment for patients 12 and older after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, is the New York-based company’s first approved therapy. The approval was based on results from the randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial KD025-213. In results from a phase III study released in May 2020, belumosudil reported clinically meaningful and statistically significant overall response rates of 73% with 200 mg once daily (p<0.0001) and 74% with 200 mg twice daily (p<0.0001).