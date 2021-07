Oh boy-a, sequoia: BMS up tree? Redwood phase II takes bough for Cytokinetics in HCM

Cytokinetics Inc. CEO Robert Blum declined to remark upon what one analyst called “the elephant in the room” as the company popped the lid off positive top-line data from the first and second cohorts of the phase II study with CK-3773274 (known by the shorthand CK-274) in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).