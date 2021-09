ESMO 2021: Silverback’s data send stock downward

The European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 has begun with a mix of education and multidisciplinary sessions in addition to symposia. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. was a presenter and took a hit on the market Sept. 16 with its interim phase I/Ib study results showing SBT-6050’s proof of mechanism was established with activated myeloid and T/natural killer cells when treating advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors.