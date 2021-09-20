Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE data released today could pave the way for childhood COVID-19 vaccine programs, with findings of a trial showing their shot is safe and effective in children 5 to 11 years old.

New York-based Pfizer said that data comes from a phase II/III trial involving 2,268 participants and showed the antibody response to the vaccine was on a par with results seen in adults.

The safety profile was also favorable in the two-dose regimen of 10 µg administered 21 days apart, a smaller dose than the 30 µg dose used for people 12 and older.

These are the first results from a pivotal trial in the age group and will be shared with regulators “with urgency,” according to Pfizer.

The non-inferiority trial showed the antibody geometric mean titer (GMT) was 1,197 one month after the second dose. This compared well with the GMT of 1146.5 seen in the control group containing people aged 16-25, who were given a two-dose regimen at 30 µg.

According to the top-line readout side effects were “generally comparable” to those observed in participants aged 16-25 years.

Pfizer and Biontech plan to share data with the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulators as soon as possible.

In the U.S., Pfizer and Biontech expect to include data filing for an Emergency Use Authorization in the near term. The companies also plan to ask the EMA to update the EU Conditional Marketing Authorization to include the new data.

Topline readouts for the other two age cohorts from the trial – children 2-5 years of age and children 6 months to 2 years of age – are expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Data came from a phase I/II/III trial that enrolled around 4,500 children aged 6 months to 11 years of age in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain from more than 90 clinical trial sites, without previous evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is gathering data from three age groups – 5-11 years, 2-5 years and 6 months to 2 years.

The first phase was used to determine dose in the later parts of the trial: based on findings the 5-11 age group received 10 µg, while those under 5 received a lower 3 µg dose for each injection.