U.S. politicians call for greater efforts on Alzheimer’s disease prevention, treatment

Even though the U.S. already has a National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is adding its voice to that of nearly 200 national organizations and experts in calling for more. In a recent letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, the 15 senators requested that he make reducing the prevalence of dementias a departmental priority.