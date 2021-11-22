LONDON – Sosei Heptares is to get $100 million up front in a potential $2.6 billion deal with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., in which the pair will develop muscarinic receptor agonists in the treatment of schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

San Diego-based Neurocrine is taking rights to a portfolio of small-molecules against specific subtypes of the muscarinic receptor family, targeting M1 and M4 alone, plus a dual M1/M4 agonist.

The most advanced program, HTL-0016878, will now be lined up for a phase II study in schizophrenia that will start in 2022.

Muscarinic receptors are G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that are validated as targets in psychosis and cognitive disorders. Cambridge, U.K.-based Sosei Heptares said the selectivity of its molecules will avoid the harmful side effects of non-selective agonists, while having potential for greater therapeutic effect.

The selectivity rests on Sosei Heptares’ technology for stabilizing GPCRs, which opens them up for structure-based drug discovery.

Sosei Heptares’ parent company, Tokyo-based Sosei Group Corp., retains the rights to develop M1 agonists in Japan, in all indications, with Neurocrine receiving co-development and profit-share options.

Of the $2.6 billion headline value of the deal, $1.1 billion is in development and regulatory milestones up to approval. A further $1.1 billion hangs upon achieving certain global sales milestones. There will then be royalties ranging from high single-digit to midteen percentage on net sales.

In addition, Neurocrine is to fund R&D by Sosei Heptares through phase I studies.