ACIP on board with boosters for adolescents

Once the CDC accepts the recommendation of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the COVID-19 vaccine regimen, at least for the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccine, will include a booster dose for everyone 12 and older. ACIP voted 13-1 at a Jan. 5 emergency meeting to recommend the booster dose for 12- to 17-year-olds at least five months after a primary series of the Pfizer vaccine.