In the attempts to improve CAR T-cell function, Neville Sanjana told BioWorld Science, "most of the focus is on making the CAR better."

It's an obvious approach -- the CAR, or chimeric antigen receptor, is the business end of the CAR T cell. And it has been a successful one, as well. Most notably the addition of costimulatory domains to CAR T cells led to improvements in their clinical efficacy.

But the receptor is not the only thing in a CAR T cell that determines how well the cell will work.

Sanjana, who is an assistant professor of biology at NYU, assistant professor of neuroscience and physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and core faculty member at New York Genome Center, and his colleagues reported both a method to screen for genetic alterations in T cells themselves that could improve CAR T function, and a receptor whose overexpression increased the proliferation of both CAR T cells and gamma delta T cells, a subtype of T cells.

When the team engineered lymphotoxin-beta receptor (LTBR), which had the strongest effects in their initial screen, into T cells derived from patients with large B-cell lymphoma, it improved the function of those T cells, suggesting that the method could work in the compromised T cells of cancer patients.

The team reported its results in the March 16, 2022, issue of Nature.

Where there have been attempts to improve T cells themselves, they have mostly used CRISPR to test the effects of losing specific genes.

In their experiments, Sanjana and his team used a gain-of-function approach instead, testing the effects of adding nearly 12,000 different barcoded genes on T-cell function.

"The library already existed," Sanjana noted, and had been used previously in cancer cells to study tissue-specific proliferation drivers in cancer cells "Our contribution was getting this to work in T cells."

Genes that increased T-cell proliferation had multiple different functions. Several genes, including LTBR, which had the strongest effects, are not usually expressed in proliferating T cells, demonstrating the method's ability to "discover genes that enable T-cell proliferation but that are not expressed normally during [...] activation and proliferation," the authors wrote in their paper.

LTBR and other proteins the team identified affected proliferation through multiple mechanisms. Cells secreted more cytokines, and decreased their expression of inhibitory markers, such as PD-1. Expression of LTBR increased the activity of both canonical and noncanonical pathways regulated by the transcription factor NF-kappaB, although the effects on proliferation were due to activation of the canonical pathway.

The overall effect, Sanjana said, was to "make cells more stem-like," which would improve the chances that the autologous cells of cancer cell patients in CAR T therapy could generate enough daughter cells to satisfy the requirements specified in the approval of clinically used CAR T cells.

Sanjana and his colleagues also tested the effects of adding LTBR to T cells via mRNA technology.

They found that "transient mRNA overexpression leads to a long-lasting [change in] T-cell state," Sanjana said. "LTBR gone within 7 days, but the effects last for weeks."

While mRNA-transduced T cells do go back to a basal state eventually, he said, "their remodeling is something that is long-lasting."

The team is currently working on bringing LTBR-enhanced cells into clinical trials.

On the science side, the investigators want to screen for additional functional changes - "there are many kinds of phenotypes you could test," Sanjana said.

And they are characterizing the effects of additional proteins that improved T-cell proliferation, as their screen turned up "more potentiators of T-cell function than we were able to test."

The team also combined several top-ranked genetic modifiers with CARs similar to two existing FDA-approved therapies for blood cancers: tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) and axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta). Virtually all modifiers tested boosted CAR T responses, including LTBR. Since T cells from cancer patients tend to be in poor condition compared to T cells from healthy donors, the researchers wanted to also test LTBR's ability to rejuvenate cancer patient T cells. They added LTBR together with a CAR to dysfunctional T cells from patients diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer, and found a similar boost in T-cell function, suggesting that the technology could work as an optimized therapy in the clinic.