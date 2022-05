Itching to go: With an FDA approval, Dermavant joins a busy psoriasis market

Dermavant Sciences Inc. has received its first FDA approval with the agency’s blessing of Vtama (tapinarof) for treating plaque psoriasis in adults. The treatment is also the first FDA-approved, steroid-free topical medication in its class in addition to being the first psoriasis novel topical chemical entity introduced to the market in the past 25 years.