BioWorld - Friday, June 3, 2022
Immunic says its colitis failure won’t hamper MS program

June 2, 2022
By Lee Landenberger
Poor phase II top-line data for Immunic Inc.’s lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) hammered the stock June 2 as the study of the selective oral DHODH inhibitor missed its primary endpoint of clinical remission in treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The failure means Immunic won’t pursue a phase III study on its own in the indication, but it won’t affect the company’s planned phase III studies of IMU-838 in treating relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) and a phase II in treating progressive MS.
