Imbruvica Shines in first-line at ASCO as J&J takes up mantle of elderly treatment

As the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting began, researchers discussed abstracts related to findings due to roll out during the course of the weekend event. On the table June 3 were primary results from the double‐blind, placebo‐controlled, phase III Shine study of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) from Abbvie Inc. and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in combination with bendamustine‐rituximab and rituximab maintenance therapy as a first‐line treatment for patients ages 65 and over with mantle cell lymphoma.