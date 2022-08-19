A year from the U.S. FDA’s August 2021 citation of deficiencies in the labeling for Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s major depressive disorder (MDD) therapy, Auvelity (dextromethorphan + bupropion), the agency has approved the drug for use by adults.

The New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:AXSM) took flight on the news, with shares reaching nearly $60 each, surpassing their previous 52-week high of $48.82 and starkly contrasting with a same-period low of $19.38.

The new medicine’s label does not carry a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy but does include a black box warning for increased risk of suicidal thoughts in pediatric and young adult patients. That was largely expected given the similar language used in other antidepressant drug labels, including that for bupropion monotherapy, according to Cowen analyst Joseph Thorne.

Auvelity builds on one of the market's most common second-generation antidepressants – the aminoketone and CYP450 2D6 inhibitor bupropion – by combining it with the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor agonist dextromethorphan. It is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2022, Axsome said.

In August 2021, the FDA cited deficiencies in the therapy’s priority NDA, delaying review. The regulators had said the package was insufficient to a degree that would “preclude labeling discussions.” Later, in April 2022, Axsome said it came to agreement with the agency regarding post-marketing requirements. In June, in a sign the two had successfully worked out the details, Axsome received the proposed labeling and got the review back on track.

The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for Auvelity for treating MDD in March 2019.

The approval was built on strong data. Results released in June from the phase III Gemini study of AXS-05 in treating MDD showed a rapid, substantial and statistically significant improvement in patients’ symptoms of anhedonia, the inability to feel pleasure, compared to those receiving a placebo. The change from baseline to week 6 on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) anhedonia subscale with AXS-05 outpaced a placebo (-9.7 points vs. -7.22 points; p=0.001).

The improvement see in trials was rapid, with the change on the MADRS anhedonia subscale from baseline to week one, the first timepoint assessed, being significantly greater with AXS-05 than with placebo (-4.44 points vs. -2.69 points; p<0.001). At week 6, response on the anhedonia subscale was achieved by 54% of patients treated with AXS-05 compared to 36% of patients treated with placebo (p=0.002).

Further data, released in June 2022, showed AXS-05 substantially improved depressive symptoms and induced remission of depression. There was improved functioning found in patients with at least one prior antidepressant treatment failure. The mean MADRS total score at baseline was 32.2. The mean improvements from baseline found during weeks one, two and six in MADRS total scores were -9.1 points, -13.3 points and -20.4 points, respectively (p<0.001 for all).