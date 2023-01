Pliant posts positive phase IIa data in IPF

A lack of available options for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is driving plenty of development into the indication. The latest data come from Pliant Therapeutics Inc., which posted positive 12-week interim data from 21 participants in the 320-mg dose group’s active arm and eight in the placebo arm in its phase IIa study of PLN-74809 (bexotegrast).