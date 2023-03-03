Gastrointestinal

Researchers develop novel murine model of MAFLD progressing to HCC

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) has emerged as a leading cause of progressive liver disease, even leading to a risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Animal models that mimic the key etiological and histological features of the liver in the context of metabolic dysfunction represent the basis of preclinical research in MAFLD. The aim of work from researchers at Guangdong Pharmaceutical University was to develop a diet-induced murine model of MAFLD progressing to fibrosis and HCC.