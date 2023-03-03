BioWorld - Friday, March 3, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Researchers develop novel murine model of MAFLD progressing to HCC

March 2, 2023
No Comments
Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) has emerged as a leading cause of progressive liver disease, even leading to a risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Animal models that mimic the key etiological and histological features of the liver in the context of metabolic dysfunction represent the basis of preclinical research in MAFLD. The aim of work from researchers at Guangdong Pharmaceutical University was to develop a diet-induced murine model of MAFLD progressing to fibrosis and HCC.
BioWorld Science Conferences Gastrointestinal